Is It Just That Easy? JD Power Combines All Of Their Individual Studies To Get The Top Cars Based On Ownership Experience

Visitors to car-shopping site JDPower. com can quickly gauge the ownership experience of any current model by accessing the vehicle’s rating on the site’s 100-Point Score.

Given that the scores are based on depreciation and verified data from real owners in the areas of quality, dependability, performance, reviews, awards and dealership ratings, what are the site’s highest-rated vehicles?

The highest-rated model year 2018 vehicles listed on JDPower.com today are:

Porsche 911 (94 points)

Genesis G90 (93)

Mercedes-Benz S-Class (92)

Lincoln Continental (92)

Porsche Macan (91)

Lincoln Navigator (91)

Lexus RX (91)

Porsche 718 (90)

BMW 7 Series (90)

Cadillac Escalade (90)

Genesis G80 (90)

Lexus GS (90)

Porsche Cayenne (90)

Complementing the 100-Point Score on the new consumer-friendly website is a series of Red Blade Ratings that provide a quick, easy-to-digest look into the vehicle data at several touchpoints.

“With nearly 600 models receiving a score of 81 or higher, car shoppers can find a high-quality vehicle on JDPower.com that suits their wants and needs,” said Troy Snyder, Vice President, Consumer Division at J.D. Power. “In addition to the rating scores, car shoppers can see which vehicles won a J.D. Power award by segment, so they can rest assured that they’re making a wise purchase decision.”

The Red Blade Ratings and 100-Point Score are sourced from J.D. Power’s wealth of consumer insight data from studies such as Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS); Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI); Initial Quality Study (IQS); Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL); and Sales Satisfaction Index (SSI). These studies reflect more than 3.2 million verified ownership experiences from vehicle models dating from model year 2013 to model year 2018.