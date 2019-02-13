Is It Me Or Does It Seem Like The BMW M3's Days Are Numbered?

Yesterday was an interesting day.



That's because the all-new BMW X3 M and X4 M made their big time debut. We've only been waiting for about 12-18 months to see the wrapper come off. And, boy, it seems like we've got a helluva product here.

There's just one very real consequence for these über sport-utility vehicles: It renders the sedan counterparts outdated. Case in point: Once the X5 M and X6 M appeared on the market, the M5 didn't seem like the relevant choice anymore.

At least in a day and age when SUVs rule the roost.

While I am sure there will be plenty of folks out there who say these SUVs do not make sense, I dare them to actually push one. Like, around a track. In theory it sounds absolutely ridiculous and, frankly, I wouldn't buy an X3 M or X4 M for track duty; however, when you do push these vehicles to their limits you learn something. The SUVs drive as good as the heavy sedans at the limit.

So, assuming the X3 M and X4 M deliver the performance, AND the added utility, I've got to ask: Do the M3's days seem numbered?

The M4 coupe is well positioned to exist for some time to come. The sedan, on the other hand...


User Comments

runninglogan1

It's you.

runninglogan1 (View Profile)

Posted on 2/14/2019 4:45:54 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

