Is It Me Or Does It Seem Like The BMW M3's Days Are Numbered?

Yesterday was an interesting day.
That's because the all-new BMW X3 M and X4 M made their big time debut. We've only been waiting for about 12-18 months to see the wrapper come off. And, boy, it seems like we've got a helluva product here.
All-new 2020 BMW X3 M and X4 M
There's just one very real consequence for these über sport-utility vehicles: It renders the sedan counterparts outdated. Case in point: Once the X5 M and X6 M appeared on the market, the M5 didn't seem like the relevant choice anymore.
At least in a day and age when SUVs rule the roost.
While I am sure there will be plenty of folks out there who say these SUVs do not make sense, I dare them to actually push one. Like, around a track. In theory it sounds absolutely ridiculous and, frankly, I wouldn't buy an X3 M or X4 M for track duty; however, when you do push these vehicles to their limits you learn something. The SUVs drive as good as the heavy sedans at the limit.
So, assuming the X3 M and X4 M deliver the performance, AND the added utility, I've got to ask: Do the M3's days seem numbered?
The M4 coupe is well positioned to exist for some time to come. The sedan, on the other hand...
