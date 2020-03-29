Is JEEP Losing Potential Customers Because They're WAITING For The Bronco. OR Will The Ford Do ZERO Damage To FCA Sales?

It was supposed to already be announced on 3/18. But the 2021 Bronco never showed up to the party.



As a former owner of MULTIPLE Wranglers I myself, even I was disappointed.



Because in as much as I LOVED my Wranglers, I felt the current JL model was one of the LAZIEST, PUSSIFIED, re-designs of an iconic model.



Plus, honestly, I want a big change. So I PLANNED to order one of the first Bronco's.



So that leads me to my question. I CAN'T be the ONLY one that feels like this.



So do you think Jeep is losing lot's of potential Wrangler customers because many are waiting for Bronco?



And if you're in market for a 4wd vehicle are you of the same mindset? Would you normally have bought a Jeep but are now WAITING for the Bronco?



Spies, discuss.





