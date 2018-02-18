Is Lamborghini Shedding New Light On The All-new Urus' Design Or Is It STRETCHING Reality?

I was flipping through my Instagram, as any millennial does these days, and I ran across an all-new post by my local Lamborghini dealer.

It featured the cover image you see below with both an LM002 and the all-new Urus, side by side. 

Obviously, this gives you a great side profile perspective of both sport-utility vehicles that are quite different in terms of design. It doesn't take a rocket scientist to see the difference between the blocky, three-piece design of the LM002 and the more fluid, yet angular, Urus. 

But then I noticed the highlighted bits, which was weird. 

According to the post by the Head of Design for Lamborghini, these are bits that Lamborghini said are part of the company's DNA. The dealer said it was shared design language. 

Erm, really?

That said, I'll let you be the judge, Spies. Is Lamborghini shedding new light on the all-new Urus' design or is it STRETCHING the truth for marketing purposes?


User Comments

Dexter1

It's trying to justify a failed Lambo design. The Urus' front end is especially horrible with its tuning fork decorations.

Dexter1 (View Profile)

Posted on 2/18/2018 12:14:54 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

MDarringer

I absolutely agree. It has ZERO Lamborghini DNA.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 2/18/2018 12:29:26 PM | | Votes: 1   

carloslassiter

What does Lamborghini DNA mean?

They did exactly what Porsche did with the Cayenne - but in this case they took the headlight design off a Huracan and stuck it on an SUV. They just did it better and came up with a cooler looking vehicle.

As for the LM002 - that looked like a joke and I can't see any need to harvest any design cues off that thing.

carloslassiter (View Profile)

Posted on 2/18/2018 2:44:13 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

Porsche used a caricature of the whole 911 for the Cayenne. This is just some angular lights on an Audi.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 2/18/2018 3:52:17 PM | | Votes: 0   

