Is Nissan Moving Upscale With The Next Gen Altima?

Nissan is planning a bit more elegance with the next-generation Altima, judging from spy photos snapped of the car in its final development.

The Altima is due for a redesign for 2018 and Nissan is hoping to capitalize on the midsize sedan's successful 2012-17 run.

Discernible through the camouflage are less rounded surfaces than the current Altima, and a more pronounced back side. Body sculpting appears to have traces of the Vmotion 2.0 concept car that Nissan showed at this year's Detroit auto show. Also recalling the Vmotion concept -- an aggressively enlarged front grille that takes the brand's signature front V-motion to a new level.



