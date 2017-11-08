Is Nissan Moving Upscale With The Next Gen Altima?

The Altima is due for a redesign for 2018 and Nissan is hoping to capitalize on the midsize sedan's successful 2012-17 run.

Discernible through the camouflage are less rounded surfaces than the current Altima, and a more pronounced back side. Body sculpting appears to have traces of the Vmotion 2.0 concept car that Nissan showed at this year's Detroit auto show. Also recalling the Vmotion concept -- an aggressively enlarged front grille that takes the brand's signature front V-motion to a new level.