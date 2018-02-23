Is Reliance On Technology Replacing Driving Skill On The Road?

From the moment I passed my test I felt that my driving licence would be a passport to adventure. Admittedly for the first handful of years these ‘adventures’ were really just exploring local roads, but as life changed and I started working as a motoring journalist, that long-held belief very much came to be.

Since that day of days in the summer of 1988 I’ve driven all kinds of cars in all kinds of places. Of course this includes regularly exploring the UK and charging through most of Europe, but I’ve also driven Scandinavia and hooned around frozen lakes in the Arctic Circle and rallied a Porsche Cayenne from Moscow to Mongolia. I’ve taken a Ferrari along remote sections of the Silk Road in north-western China, pinned the throttle of a Holden Monaro from the heart of the Australian Outback to Darwin on the tropical north coast, and explored Abu Dhabi in a McLaren P1. No two journeys the same, no two countries sharing the same motoring vibe.