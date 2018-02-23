Is Reliance On Technology Replacing Driving Skill On The Road?

Agent009 submitted on 2/23/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:33:45 AM

3 user comments | Views : 1,724 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.evo.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

From the moment I passed my test I felt that my driving licence would be a passport to adventure.

Admittedly for the first handful of years these ‘adventures’ were really just exploring local roads, but as life changed and I started working as a motoring journalist, that long-held belief very much came to be. 

 

Since that day of days in the summer of 1988 I’ve driven all kinds of cars in all kinds of places. Of course this includes regularly exploring the UK and charging through most of Europe, but I’ve also driven Scandinavia and hooned around frozen lakes in the Arctic Circle and rallied a Porsche Cayenne from Moscow to Mongolia. I’ve taken a Ferrari along remote sections of the Silk Road in north-western China, pinned the throttle of a Holden Monaro from the heart of the Australian Outback to Darwin on the tropical north coast, and explored Abu Dhabi in a McLaren P1. No two journeys the same, no two countries sharing the same motoring vibe.



Read Article


Is Reliance On Technology Replacing Driving Skill On The Road?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

jeffgall

Yes. Even the back up camera is creating bad drivers. On two occasions, in a crowded parking lot, ther person parked next to me almost ran over my kids as they were getting out of the car. If the morons had used their side mirrors as well, they would have seen them standing next to my car. I ripped into them like no other.

jeffgall (View Profile)

Posted on 2/23/2018 11:36:33 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

Tiberius1701A

This is not any surprise, the same thing has been happening with pilots for years. Way too much reliance on automates have purged a lot of good airmanship from modern day pilots. How could one expect anything different with the average lazy driver.

Tiberius1701A (View Profile)

Posted on 2/23/2018 4:20:58 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

TheSteve

Often, yes. But not always. For example, if you drive your ABS-equipped vehicle as though you didn't have ABS, then it gives you an additional margin of safety. On the other hand, if you drive faster, closer to the car in front, or without snow tires in the snow, then you've erased the potential benefits that safety feature has to offer.

TheSteve (View Profile)

Posted on 2/23/2018 7:06:38 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]