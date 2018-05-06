Is Ride Sharing Cheaper Than Car Ownership? It All Depends On Where You Live

The average new car loan recently hit a record of $31,455 in the United States and the increasing cost of new vehicles has pushed a number of consumers to look for more affordable options.

Services like Lyft and Uber are one alternative as they enable users to avoid a costly initial purchase as well as related expenses such as fuel, maintenance and insurance. Of course, they also have a number of downsides as rides might not be available when you need one and they can be expensive during peak times.



ilovecar2015

If saving money is your top priority. Not having your own transportation is unimaginable and effected quality of your life in any U.S cities, except for NYC.

