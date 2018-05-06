Is Ride Sharing Cheaper Than Car Ownership? It All Depends On Where You Live

The average new car loan recently hit a record of $31,455 in the United States and the increasing cost of new vehicles has pushed a number of consumers to look for more affordable options.

Services like Lyft and Uber are one alternative as they enable users to avoid a costly initial purchase as well as related expenses such as fuel, maintenance and insurance. Of course, they also have a number of downsides as rides might not be available when you need one and they can be expensive during peak times.