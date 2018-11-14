Is THIS The BEST Paint To Sample Porsche 911 GT2 RS You've Seen?

View this post on Instagram

Reader Deliveries: Congratulations to @grahamrahal on taking delivery of his brand new PTS Amethyst Metallic (M4Z) 991 GT2 RS. This example sports the Weissach Package, LED headlights, and full bucket seats. Through Porsche Exclusive CXX options, Graham went the extra mile to extend the yellow highlights of the PCCB calipers throughout the exterior and interior. Outside, we see the GT2 RS door script and rear model designation in yellow, as well as the Porsche script on the rear wing in yellow. Inside, the extended deviated stitching, air vent slats, steering wheel 12 o’clock marker, seat belts, and Weissach RS embroidery on the headrests are all done in Racing Yellow as well. The door sill guards are also personalized with the GT2 RS byline and Graham’s signature in yellow. Finally, Graham fitted the car with @hre_wheels R101LW’s in Frozen Polished Bronze (the original factory magnesium wheels are satin White Gold Metallic). Many thanks to @grahamrahalperformance and @hre_wheels for the photos of this very special car. What are your thoughts on this example? #PTSRS