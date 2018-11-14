Is THIS The BEST Paint To Sample Porsche 911 GT2 RS You've Seen?

Some people just "get it.
" I don't think there's really a better way to articulate this, honestly.
When it comes to vehicles and specifying them with a certain look that balances taste and aggressiveness, it's a very difficult mission to accomplish. You have to have a developed vision that can help you pull it off. That's because even today's best 3D models can't capture what you'll get when the vehicle is delivered and unwrapped.
I think Graham Rahal may have just check mated the entire Porsche 911 GT2 RS community. That's because he recently took delivery of his very own in a paint-to-sample specification. And, damn, it looks good.
Painted Amethyst Metallic, it's a purple hue. To give it a bit of pop, Rahal optioned the vehicle with yellow details, such as: The GT2 RS model designation, HVAC vents, steering wheel indicator, stitching and seat belts. The carbon ceramic brakes come standard with yellow-painted calipers. Personally, I would have skipped the yellow HVAC vents.
The finishing touch are the HRE wheels, which are painted Frozen Polished Bronze.
So, what do YOU think, Spies? Is it the BEST paint-to-sample GT2 RS you've seen?
View this post on Instagram
Reader Deliveries: Congratulations to @grahamrahal on taking delivery of his brand new PTS Amethyst Metallic (M4Z) 991 GT2 RS. This example sports the Weissach Package, LED headlights, and full bucket seats. Through Porsche Exclusive CXX options, Graham went the extra mile to extend the yellow highlights of the PCCB calipers throughout the exterior and interior. Outside, we see the GT2 RS door script and rear model designation in yellow, as well as the Porsche script on the rear wing in yellow. Inside, the extended deviated stitching, air vent slats, steering wheel 12 o’clock marker, seat belts, and Weissach RS embroidery on the headrests are all done in Racing Yellow as well. The door sill guards are also personalized with the GT2 RS byline and Graham’s signature in yellow. Finally, Graham fitted the car with @hre_wheels R101LW’s in Frozen Polished Bronze (the original factory magnesium wheels are satin White Gold Metallic). Many thanks to @grahamrahalperformance and @hre_wheels for the photos of this very special car. What are your thoughts on this example? #PTSRS
A post shared by PTSRS | Will Lee (@ptsrs) on
Read Article