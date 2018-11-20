Is THIS The FIRST Look At The 2020 Supra In Production Trim?

As usual when such a high-profile car is about to be launched, the Internet goes nuts looking for info and picks, and gets filled with fan renderings, spy shots and alleged leaks.

The latest such leak comes from Supra-specialized website Supramkv.

This past Friday, one of the website’s staff members posted three pics of a stunning looking car. The user, identified as Supra93, says “I got a random tip saying this is the new Supra” and then goes on asking people if they believe this is just another rendering of the Supra or the real deal.

