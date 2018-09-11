Is THIS The Ultimate BMW Collection? OR, Is It Just An Overpriced Package? $2.3 Million Takes ALL...

Agent00R submitted on 11/9/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:20:28 AM
When it comes to buying any high-performance vehicle used, you want to be 100 percent sure it is an auto without any stories.
Unless, of course, you like to live dangerously.Personally, I don't want a car with stories. Certain retailers have cropped up as specialists in the market to help support that cause. Of course, their crop of vehicles are priced at a premium; however, you can rest assured knowing that their inventory is free of any BS. One such organization is Enthusiast Auto Group based in Ohio. If you're searching for some of the lowest mile examples of BMW metal, this is one of the premier destinations in the U.S. However, it will come at a price. Sometimes it's downright ridiculous. Yesterday though, the folks at EAG announced something I don't recall them doing before. It's offering a package deal. 13 of super desirable BMW vehicles are up for grabs in a one package deal. The cost? $2.3 million smackers. This is what you get: 1981 BMW M11990 BMW E30 M3 Sport Evolution1995 BMW E36 M3 Lightweight2005 BMW E46 M3 Competition Package2013 BMW E92 M3 Lime Rock Park Edition1991 BMW Z12001 BMW Z3 M-Coupe2007 BMW Z4 M-Coupe2003 BMW Z8 Roadster2002 BMW E39 M51988 BMW E24 M61988 BMW E28 M52011 BMW 1M CoupeAfter seeing what you get, I've got to ask: Is THIS the ULTIMATE BMW collection or simply an OVERPRICED package? What say you, Spies? View this post on Instagram Now Available: “The Collection of BMW Legends” EAG is proud to bring to market 13 critically curated, highly desirable BMW’s sold as a group. This is the first time in modern history such a historic collection of BMWs has been offered to the public market. This modern classic collection of analog BMWs are among the finest in existence today. All vehicles are fully rejuvenated to near-new condition meeting EAG’s industry leading quality standards. We are happy to tailor the group of cars with other available inventory and welcome all top-quality trades. Manufacturers today certainly do not build them like they used to and this is the opportunity to purchase the instant Legendary Collection of the most memorable BMWs built in history. Legendary Lineup: 1981 BMW M1 1990 BMW E30 M3 Sport Evolution 1995 BMW E36 M3 Lightweight 2005 BMW E46 M3 Competition Package 2013 BMW E92 M3 Lime Rock Park Edition 1991 BMW Z1 2001 BMW Z3 M-Coupe 2007 BMW Z4 M-Coupe 2003 BMW Z8 Roadster 2002 BMW E39 M5 1988 BMW E24 M6 1988 BMW E28 M5 2011 BMW 1M Coupe Complete vehicle data files with detailed condition photos, historical information + EAG Rejuvenation Program highlights on file. Serious buyers please CALL for more information. $2,300,000 including VIP enclosed delivery anywhere in the Continental USA. . #eag #bmw #collection #eagcollectiondeal A post shared by Enthusiast Auto Group (@eagbmw) on Nov 7, 2018 at 5:33pm PST Read Article
