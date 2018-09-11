Is THIS The Ultimate BMW Collection? OR, Is It Just An Overpriced Package? $2.3 Million Takes ALL...

View this post on Instagram

Now Available: “The Collection of BMW Legends” EAG is proud to bring to market 13 critically curated, highly desirable BMW’s sold as a group. This is the first time in modern history such a historic collection of BMWs has been offered to the public market. This modern classic collection of analog BMWs are among the finest in existence today. All vehicles are fully rejuvenated to near-new condition meeting EAG’s industry leading quality standards. We are happy to tailor the group of cars with other available inventory and welcome all top-quality trades. Manufacturers today certainly do not build them like they used to and this is the opportunity to purchase the instant Legendary Collection of the most memorable BMWs built in history. Legendary Lineup: 1981 BMW M1 1990 BMW E30 M3 Sport Evolution 1995 BMW E36 M3 Lightweight 2005 BMW E46 M3 Competition Package 2013 BMW E92 M3 Lime Rock Park Edition 1991 BMW Z1 2001 BMW Z3 M-Coupe 2007 BMW Z4 M-Coupe 2003 BMW Z8 Roadster 2002 BMW E39 M5 1988 BMW E24 M6 1988 BMW E28 M5 2011 BMW 1M Coupe Complete vehicle data files with detailed condition photos, historical information + EAG Rejuvenation Program highlights on file. Serious buyers please CALL for more information. $2,300,000 including VIP enclosed delivery anywhere in the Continental USA. . #eag #bmw #collection #eagcollectiondeal