Is THIS The WORST Used BMW Up For Sale In The U.S. Today? WHAT Would It Take For YOU To Drive It Off The Lot?

Agent00R submitted on 11/9/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:33:37 PM

18 user comments | Views : 2,060 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.bmwnewton.com

We love seeing oddball specifications here on AutoSpies.

But, if I am honest, we truly appreciate the good ones.

The bad ones? Well, they're interesting at least.

Submitted by a Spy, we've got what I think may very well be the WORST used BMW on the market today. A BMW 530e xDrive, it's the plug-in hybrid 5-Series. If that weren't already bad enough, it goes downhill REAL fast from there.

That's because it is extremely well optioned, which means the price gets awfully high. The icing on the cake, however, is its rather noticeable paint job. Special ordered from the factory, it's a shade of pink or purple. It's tough to accurately see given the images were shot on what seems to be a rainy, fall day.

This is what jeffgall noted in his submission:


One of the local BMW dealerships has been trying to find a home for this special order Purple BMW 530e for some time.

From what I can gather, it appears it was ordered by BMW of America based on the Carfax title issuance in Woodcliff Lake, NJ. Guessing it was used for publicity or demo uses on the West Coast, given its service record. Somehow, it found its way back to the East and is now up for sale as used.

At that price, I am guessing there are few who value the color as a plus. So the question is, with only 1,617 miles, how much off the sticker would it take you to drive this everyday?



So, Spies: What would it take for you to take this baby home?


*Special thanks to "jeffgall" for submitting this magnificent find to us! Keep 'em coming, Spies!

**AutoSpies.com is NOT affiliated with the seller in ANY way. Caveat emptor, Spies!




Vehicle Description

CARFAX 1-Owner, ONLY 1,617 Miles! REDUCED FROM $72,995! Heated Seats, DVD, Sunroof, NAV, Onboard Communications System, All Wheel Drive, Turbo, iPod/MP3 Input, DRIVING ASSISTANCE PLUS PACKAGE, DYNAMIC HANDLING PACKAGE READ MORE!

SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE
CARFAX 1-Owner

PRICED TO MOVE
Reduced from $72,995.

KEY FEATURES INCLUDE
Navigation, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Turbocharged, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Dual Zone A/C, WiFi Hotspot, Apple CarPlay, Blind Spot Monitor, Smart Device Integration Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control, Electrochromic rearview mirror.

OPTION PACKAGES
M SPORT PACKAGE Aluminum Rhombicle Interior Trim, LED Fog Lights, Wheels: 19" x 8" M Double-Spoke (Style 664M), Tires: 245/40R19 AS Run-Flat, Without Lines Designation Outside, Heated Front Seats, Shadowline Exterior Trim, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, BMW iPerformance Design Elements Deletion, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, 1 year All Access subscription, M Steering Wheel, M Sport Pkg, Power Tailgate, Aerodynamic Kit, Standard Suspension, BOWERS & WILKINS DIAMOND SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM, REAR-SEAT ENTERTAINMENT PROFESSIONAL, PREMIUM PACKAGE Active Park Distance Control, Surround View w/3D View, Head-Up Display, Rear View Camera, Gesture Control, Parking Assistant Plus, Wireless Charging, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, DRIVING ASSISTANCE PLUS PACKAGE Active Driving Assistant Plus, active cruise control w/stop and go, active lane keeping assistant w/side collision avoidance, traffic jam assistant, evasion aid and cross-traffic alert front in addition to the contents of active driving assistant, LUXURY SEATING PACKAGE Front Ventilated Seats, Multi-Contour Seats, Front Massaging Seats, DYNAMIC HANDLING PACKAGE M Sport Brakes, Dynamic Damper Control.


Read Article


About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

CANADIANCOMMENTS

A BMW 530e in purple with an M-Sport package. That pretty much sums up BMW today.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 11/9/2019 2:51:22 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

Agent00R

Well said!

Agent00R (View Profile)

Posted on 11/9/2019 6:27:38 PM | | Votes: 1   

skytop

It's my old Beemer 530 in Purple Slurple! I wondered where is was. Ha ha

skytop (View Profile)

Posted on 11/9/2019 2:57:50 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

rdce34

BMW should just use it as a loaner car. I am assuming people would accept it.

rdce34 (View Profile)

Posted on 11/9/2019 3:34:32 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

mre30

The could make it a service loaner but (a) nobody would want it and (b) it would just depreciate more. If you want it, make them an offer. 'Mary Kay' BMW?

Aston Martin Long Island / Long Island Sports cars had ONE DB9 Volante (only one) in 2015 to 2017 that they loaned to clients if their cars (under warranty) were laid up for weeks at a time (not that uncommon - happened to me which is how I know about it).

It was not as pink/purple as this one, but it was definitely a pink-salmon-silver color with a black interior. To make matters worse it had a decal across the top of the windshield that said "Aston Martin Long Island". At least it didn't have "Service Loaner" taped to it.

They loaned it to me (my DB9 had an invovled problem they were fixing under warranty) because I was so incensed after week 3 in the summer (only time most people us their exotics in the northeast).

I took it and they actually asked for it back after 3 weeks (my car was still not done - 6 weeks total now) so I told them they get their car back when I get mine back. They had my DB9 fixed a week later and my car has been relatively trouble free since.

mre30 (View Profile)

Posted on 11/9/2019 3:55:40 PM | | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

it probably WAS a loaner car.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 11/9/2019 4:37:17 PM | | Votes: 1   

jeffgall

It was originally registered in Woodcliff Lakes, NJ. BMW USA headquarters. I expect it was used for publicity or promotional event purposes.

jeffgall (View Profile)

Posted on 11/9/2019 5:25:06 PM | | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

It's ghastly

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 11/9/2019 6:27:44 PM | | Votes: 1   

PUGPROUD

And in 50 years it will be on Pebble Beach as an honored reflection of excessive times before the coming market crash.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 11/9/2019 4:34:06 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

jeffgall

You mean the pending crash if the Democrats win the election?

jeffgall (View Profile)

Posted on 11/9/2019 5:22:19 PM | | Votes: 3   

MDarringer

That's exactly what he meant.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 11/9/2019 5:29:06 PM | | Votes: 3   

PUGPROUD

Yes it was...

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 11/9/2019 6:40:16 PM | | Votes: 2   

MDarringer

The Democrats are ensuring a Trump win.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 11/9/2019 7:00:12 PM | | Votes: 2   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

There are not enough swing voters or moderate Republicans left to save Trump. Numbers will not add up this time. And it will be very ugly from December all the way until next November bringing out the very worst in his behaviour (lashing out at everyone) as the impeachment noose tightens. You are in for 8 years of team Blue. And likely a Democratic run Senate too.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 11/9/2019 7:06:11 PM | | Votes: 1   

jeffgall

If the a Democrats win, we will all be driving government mandated purple cars. But not BMW. More likely a Chinese counterfeit of a BMW. Canadian Commie and most of the world is rooting for a weaker U.S.

jeffgall (View Profile)

Posted on 11/9/2019 7:29:15 PM | | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

@CommunistComments Trump will not only win next November, he will win by a commanding margin. #4MoreYears

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 11/9/2019 8:41:16 PM | | Votes: 1   

carloslassiter

I don't get enough political talk on TV / radio / everywhere else, so thank God it has spilled over onto this car site too.

carloslassiter (View Profile)

Posted on 11/9/2019 7:20:28 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

MDarringer

Says a hypocrite that routinely goes political here.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 11/9/2019 8:39:38 PM | | Votes: 1   

