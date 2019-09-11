Is THIS The WORST Used BMW Up For Sale In The U.S. Today? WHAT Would It Take For YOU To Drive It Off The Lot?

We love seeing oddball specifications here on AutoSpies. But, if I am honest, we truly appreciate the good ones.



The bad ones? Well, they're interesting at least.



Submitted by a Spy, we've got what I think may very well be the WORST used BMW on the market today. A BMW 530e xDrive, it's the plug-in hybrid 5-Series. If that weren't already bad enough, it goes downhill REAL fast from there.



That's because it is extremely well optioned, which means the price gets awfully high. The icing on the cake, however, is its rather noticeable paint job. Special ordered from the factory, it's a shade of pink or purple. It's tough to accurately see given the images were shot on what seems to be a rainy, fall day.



This is what jeffgall noted in his submission:





One of the local BMW dealerships has been trying to find a home for this special order Purple BMW 530e for some time.



From what I can gather, it appears it was ordered by BMW of America based on the Carfax title issuance in Woodcliff Lake, NJ. Guessing it was used for publicity or demo uses on the West Coast, given its service record. Somehow, it found its way back to the East and is now up for sale as used.



At that price, I am guessing there are few who value the color as a plus. So the question is, with only 1,617 miles, how much off the sticker would it take you to drive this everyday?



So, Spies: What would it take for you to take this baby home?





*Special thanks to "jeffgall" for submitting this magnificent find to us! Keep 'em coming, Spies!



Vehicle Description



CARFAX 1-Owner, ONLY 1,617 Miles! REDUCED FROM $72,995! Heated Seats, DVD, Sunroof, NAV, Onboard Communications System, All Wheel Drive, Turbo, iPod/MP3 Input, DRIVING ASSISTANCE PLUS PACKAGE, DYNAMIC HANDLING PACKAGE READ MORE!



SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE

CARFAX 1-Owner



PRICED TO MOVE

Reduced from $72,995.



KEY FEATURES INCLUDE

Navigation, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Turbocharged, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Dual Zone A/C, WiFi Hotspot, Apple CarPlay, Blind Spot Monitor, Smart Device Integration Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control, Electrochromic rearview mirror.



OPTION PACKAGES

M SPORT PACKAGE Aluminum Rhombicle Interior Trim, LED Fog Lights, Wheels: 19" x 8" M Double-Spoke (Style 664M), Tires: 245/40R19 AS Run-Flat, Without Lines Designation Outside, Heated Front Seats, Shadowline Exterior Trim, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, BMW iPerformance Design Elements Deletion, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, 1 year All Access subscription, M Steering Wheel, M Sport Pkg, Power Tailgate, Aerodynamic Kit, Standard Suspension, BOWERS & WILKINS DIAMOND SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM, REAR-SEAT ENTERTAINMENT PROFESSIONAL, PREMIUM PACKAGE Active Park Distance Control, Surround View w/3D View, Head-Up Display, Rear View Camera, Gesture Control, Parking Assistant Plus, Wireless Charging, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, DRIVING ASSISTANCE PLUS PACKAGE Active Driving Assistant Plus, active cruise control w/stop and go, active lane keeping assistant w/side collision avoidance, traffic jam assistant, evasion aid and cross-traffic alert front in addition to the contents of active driving assistant, LUXURY SEATING PACKAGE Front Ventilated Seats, Multi-Contour Seats, Front Massaging Seats, DYNAMIC HANDLING PACKAGE M Sport Brakes, Dynamic Damper Control.



