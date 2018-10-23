Is Tesla INCREASING People's Passion For Autos Or Is It KILLING That Lust?

No doubt one of the hottest topics, and also one of the biggest areas for contention, is anything Tesla.

It's already pretty established that the American automaker and its founder have disrupted the automotive industry in at least a couple ways.

And, of course, this has impacted consumers.

When it comes to electric vehicles, I am pretty sure at this point you cannot argue that anyone is doing it better than Tesla. With the Model S, Model X and Model 3, Tesla is killing it right now. Just think, a Model Y may be on the way.

As part of the company's elevated presence and grand speculation as to it's possible success — or demise — it's clearly reshaped buyers and their expectations of the automobile.

And while enthusiasts have always valued certain elements related to vehicles, Tesla has changed that. Having said that, we've got to ask: Is Tesla INCREASING people's passion for autos or is Tesla KILLING that lust?

What say you, Spies?



User Comments

TheSteve


It's just another car company... but it sure has created a cult-like following that makes the most rabid Apple fanatics look indifferent by comparison ;-)

Holydude

People who are comfortable with ICE engines and/or resistant to changes hate Tesla, as it is against everything that they know about cars. Usually, these people can only blah blah blah about how the company is not making money, fervently wishing the it goes out of business. These people, Tesla is perhaps killing the lust for.

Some other people embrace the technology and, well, you know those already.

Runamukk

I like the tech...the fit and finish is garbage, the design is uninspired/generic and until they get to a 500 mile range with a 15 minute charge infrastructure nationwide it's more of a novelty than an ICE replacement.

