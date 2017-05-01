Is Tesla Positioning Itself To Be THE Trump Poster Child With The 95% Made In America Model 3?

Tesla’s new ‘2170’ battery cell is the most important product Tesla is bringing to market this year, even more so than the Model 3 which it is enabling.

Batteries can be perceived as a boring commodity and it’s definitely not as exciting as Tesla’s consumer products, but the cost, energy density and other differentiating factors are the basis for those consumer products and therefore, its production is highly critical to the company’s short-term success.

Beyond significantly reducing the cost of li-ion batteries, Gigafactory batteries will also have a less obvious benefit of making Tesla’s vehicles “more American”.

The Kogod School of Business at American University in Washington, D.C. calculated the percentage of what makes a car “made in America” based on how many parts were made in the U.S., how much labor was done in the U.S., and how much research and development were done in America.
 

 



HenryN

Regardless how the "Trump" card is being played, if I were Tesla I would stay true to the course. Everything Tesla has done to this day has been outlined in Musk's master plans (2006, 2016) - and it will continue to do so with or without Trump's interference.

The sustainable energy/transportation movement is much bigger than Trump or his inflated ego. There are many more companies and countries involved in this, not just Tesla or the US. There is no real value for Tesla to be associated with this con man.

HenryN (View Profile)

Posted on 1/5/2017 11:51:23 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

MDarringer

Musk knows he has to kiss Trump's ass now given that Trump is highly unlikely to keep Tesla afloat with taxpayer money.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 1/5/2017 12:02:25 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -1   

HenryN

I think it's the other way around. Trump invited Musk to his advisory council. Trump is an opportunist, and being a very "good" con man, he knows where opportunities are.

Your mention of taxpayer's money reminds me of teaching basic arithmetic to a retarded person - now matter how many times one has to explain, you still don't get it.

HenryN (View Profile)

Posted on 1/5/2017 12:09:45 PM | | Votes: 4   

MDarringer

You're utterly delusional.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 1/5/2017 12:47:33 PM | | Votes: -2   

