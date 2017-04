Porsche and Audi are to work together on a new, shared vehicle platform that will allow both brands to offer increased electrification, digitalisation and autonomous tech, company bosses have announced.

“The best brains of both companies will together set the technical course for the future”, said Audi boss Rupert Stadler. He added: “We are united by many shared values, above all, by our pursuit of the best solutions and the best offerings for our customers.”