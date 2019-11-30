Is The All-new Audi RS6 Even RELEVANT In An Era Of High-performance SUVs?

For whatever reason, the teams at Volkswagen of America (VWoA) and Audi of America (AoA) are always behind the ball.
Whether it's product and pushing for their respective import into the US market, or specific parts or technologies, the States always seems to get the short end of the stick.
It's been happening for years.
2019 LA Auto Show
But, the four rings has finally decided it's OK to ship the much coveted RS6 Avant to the stars and stripes. There's just one major problem: It might be too late.
You see, we're now at an intersection that's awfully complex. First off, the RS7 exists. Second, so does the RS Q8.
The latter point underscores an issue for the RS6. In this all-new era of high-performance sport-utility vehicles, it seems as those the love for the RS6 may be lost. Why would you want a dated form factor when you can get supercar performance out of something that rides higher and has greater utility?
Because of this, I've got to ask: Is the all-new Audi RS6 Avant even RELEVANT in this all-new age?
What say you, Spies?
