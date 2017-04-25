Is The BMW i8 PLAYED OUT? What Would YOU Get Over The Flagship BMW Instead?

One vehicle that had a meteoric rise to fame was the BMW i8. With a design that looked futuristic, efficiency of an economy car and the performance capabilities of an M3, there was plenty to like about it.



But rare they are not.



If you are in New York's Manhattan or Los Angeles' Beverly Hills, be prepared to see these things littering every street corner. Is it necessarily bad for BMW? No. Is it bad for the owners who ponied up top dollar or event paid a mark up? Absolutely.



On my daily commute it's fairly common to see at least one i8 on my ride from the suburbs into the concrete jungle. And, every time I see one the sleek design seems to be blunted on me more and more.



So, I have to ask: Is it ME or is the BMW i8 PLAYED OUT?





