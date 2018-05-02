Is The FIA Decision To Replace Grid Girls With Grid Kids A Step In The Right Direction Or Opening Another Can Of Worms?

The FIA announced Monday a new partnership called Grid Kids that will provide current youth racers "the opportunity to stand alongside their heroes on the grid. " There has been much ado about Formula 1's recent decision to abolish the tradition of grid girls. Many have embraced the move, believing the practice is demeaning to women or wanting to see women featured in other prominent positions in motorsport instead. Others have objected, such as former racer Niki Lauda, who declared it a "decision against women."



