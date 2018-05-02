Is The FIA Decision To Replace Grid Girls With Grid Kids A Step In The Right Direction Or Opening Another Can Of Worms?

The FIA announced Monday a new partnership called Grid Kids that will provide current youth racers "the opportunity to stand alongside their heroes on the grid.

There has been much ado about Formula 1's recent decision to abolish the tradition of grid girls. Many have embraced the move, believing the practice is demeaning to women or wanting to see women featured in other prominent positions in motorsport instead. Others have objected, such as former racer Niki Lauda, who declared it a "decision against women."



User Comments

qwertyfla1

First safety cars, then the rose water subbed for campaign and now no more Grid Gals -they lost me as a fan years ago and this is the straw that broke the camel jockeys back.

qwertyfla1 (View Profile)

Posted on 2/5/2018 1:10:13 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

PUGPROUD

Lets mix young excitable hero worshipping kids with large crowds, fast cars and their heroes...whatever could go wrong?

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 2/5/2018 3:04:47 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Jazzyjazz

F1 still exist?

Jazzyjazz (View Profile)

Posted on 2/5/2018 3:27:13 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

wilfred

All these political correctness is out of hand and beyond ridiculous. Having grid kids take it to another level of stupidity... I’d be concerned for little kids running around fast cars and hectic traffic (people/golf cars/trucks).

wilfred (View Profile)

Posted on 2/5/2018 4:18:00 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

