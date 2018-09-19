Is The New Supra Destined To Be A Porsche Hunter Or Simply Be The Hunted?

It’s been a long time coming. It has been 25 years since the launch of the last Toyota Supra, way back in 1993. The internet was barely out of diapers back then, and all you really needed in life was a manual gearbox, a turbocharged 2JZ engine, a gigantic hoop spoiler on the trunk and your favorite tuner on speed dial.

The A80 Supra was a milestone car—fun, fast, not terrifyingly expensive, and almost endlessly tune-able. It was the apogee of the eighties and nineties rise of the Japanese car industry. Since then? Nothing. Silence. Tumbleweeds.