Is The Porsche Cayenne Turbo The 911 Of SUVs?

Having stunned sports car purists when it was introduced in 2002, the first-generation model racked up more than 270,000 sales in six years – setting Porsche on a path to record profitability, all-time sales highs and long-term financial security.

Then that as eclipsed by the second-generation Cayenne, which has just ceased production. Launched in 2008, more than 500,000 were sold globally, making it the most successful Porsche model yet and firmly establishing Porsche in key markets such as China.