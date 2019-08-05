Is The RISK Worth The REWARD? Could The All-new C8 Corvette Actually Wind Up KILLING The Nameplate?

It was just the other day I wrote a piece on the upcoming Chevrolet Corvette. Dubbed the C8, it's the long-awaited, mid-engine version of the storied nameplate.



There's just a couple problems: It's costing a lot to develop and since all the news about the C8 has hit a fever pitch, there's a C7 Corvette supply problem. Buyers are waiting on the sidelines to see what the C8's deal is and will then make a decision.



One of the reasons why I love AutoSpies is because of our commenters. There's quite a bit of insight in them and long-standing contributor mre30 made an excellent point just the other day.



General Motors is taking a huge risk here, actually. If the C8 is a total dud in the sales department — which is possible given that two seaters are not moving like they used to — there's a chance this may punctuate the Corvette's existence.



Having said that, what say YOU, Spies?



Do YOU buy that this is a very real possibility or is it simply a far-fetched theory? We're taking callers!





