Is The RISK Worth The REWARD? Could The All-new C8 Corvette Actually Wind Up KILLING The Nameplate?

Agent00R submitted on 5/8/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:53:14 PM

8 user comments | Views : 1,390 | Category: Rumors | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

It was just the other day I wrote a piece on the upcoming Chevrolet Corvette.

Dubbed the C8, it's the long-awaited, mid-engine version of the storied nameplate.

There's just a couple problems: It's costing a lot to develop and since all the news about the C8 has hit a fever pitch, there's a C7 Corvette supply problem. Buyers are waiting on the sidelines to see what the C8's deal is and will then make a decision.

One of the reasons why I love AutoSpies is because of our commenters. There's quite a bit of insight in them and long-standing contributor mre30 made an excellent point just the other day.

General Motors is taking a huge risk here, actually. If the C8 is a total dud in the sales department — which is possible given that two seaters are not moving like they used to — there's a chance this may punctuate the Corvette's existence.

Having said that, what say YOU, Spies?

Do YOU buy that this is a very real possibility or is it simply a far-fetched theory? We're taking callers!



Is The RISK Worth The REWARD? Could The All-new C8 Corvette Actually Wind Up KILLING The Nameplate?

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

runninglogan1

Kill the nameplate? Lol. Not at all.

In addition to being the best 'vette ever by far, the C8 is going to create interest beyond the base of fat dudes going through a mid life crisis.

Big win for GM.

runninglogan1 (View Profile)

Posted on 5/9/2019 4:47:48 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

HoustonMidtown

Agree 100%

HoustonMidtown (View Profile)

Posted on 5/9/2019 7:29:47 AM | | Votes: 2   

MDarringer

If it's so sought after where are the people putting down deposits? This is exactly what GM should not have done.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 5/9/2019 8:08:52 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

@MD-exactly. No deposits - No interest - Acura NSX sales level..

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 5/9/2019 8:52:22 AM | | Votes: 0   

MDarringer

I tell you, making Corvette a BRAND is the trick:

Stingray / base
Zora / up-level
Mako / rwd/awd "Macan"

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 5/9/2019 9:01:32 AM | | Votes: 0   

Aspy11

Just because your dealership slaps a Genesis badge on a Hyundai doesn't make it a "BRAND". Corvette IS Chevrolet.

Aspy11 (View Profile)

Posted on 5/9/2019 9:53:40 AM | | Votes: 1   

mre30

Thanks for the 'shout out' 00R. Its a customer misstep AND a product planning misstep.

Its unclear if the existing Corvette customer base (generally 60 year old white males) really wants a mid-engine Corvette (that the Chevy engineers have wanted a mid-engine Corvette has been obvious since about 1990, but that is not why a vehicle should be green-lighted for production), its unclear if the existence of a mid-engine Corvette can actually bring new customers (who want a $60,000 to $100,000 two-seater that may or may not have reliability problems) to the brand.

When was the last time you saw a young NBA or NFL player driving a Corvette. Never? Yup!

Here's my original comment...

"Chevy is going to find that this segment is dying. Once the initial flurry of pre-orders for the C8 is filled, sales for the C8 will dry up too.

Their is a risk that dumping development money into a mid-engined Corvette will end up killing the Corvette all together. I will be the first person to say that, and 2 years from now when there is a 10 month supply of mid-engined Corvettes on the Chevy lots and Autospies is doing same post, except it will read...

"AWESOME or AWFUL? GM Is Having Significant DIFFICULTY Moving C8 Corvettes, It's A Buyer's Market"

The segment is dead or dying.

Related - yes the new Supra sucks but 10 years ago there would have been human beings with a pulse and a checkbook to take them off the dealer lots, but that buyer no longer exists. The Supra will have a lifespan of about 3 years before its canned."

mre30 (View Profile)

Posted on 5/9/2019 8:56:18 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

TomM

IT will be at least a couple of years before the initial "flury" and the expected various special editions of the C8 lose momentum.

Lets See if Chevy pulls an FCA/Tesla - and either limits production (THey can only make so many of them anyway.) - and produces constant streams of special editions - we'll know it is ending when they produce the Dinah Shore editions.

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 5/9/2019 10:08:13 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]