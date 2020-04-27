Is The SIMPLE Reason Why Most Prefer The Telluride To The Palisade Because Kia LOOKS American And The Hyundai Looks Asian?

Two of the most game changing vehicles that came out in 2019 were the Kia Telluride and the Hyundai Palisade.



It's hard to argue with either seeing they offer everything except pedigree as the Audi's, BMW's, Mercedes, Lexus, etc. For A LOT LESS money.



We called it LONG before many other media outlets that these would be big winners on the market.



But what you didn't know is I personally bought a Telluride SX the first day they hit dealers. And I have to tell you, after driving it now for a year, i CANNOT imagine spending 30k+ MORE for a BMW, MB, Audi, or ANYTHING in that space. None of the competitive SUV's drive that much better IF at all, LOOK better or are the total package like the Kia. YES, you heard me right. For $47k MSRP for the fully loaded Telluride, NOTHING comparable touches it under 100k. In fact, when you see the prices on these X7's, Q8's, Escalades, etc. you begin to think you'd have to be crazy to spend double on any of those. And you think to yourself after experiencing the Telluride, all those vehicles aren't worth any more than 10-15k more AT BEST. In other words, you come to the realization they're ALL overpriced.



Now you know the Telluride and Palisade are badge engineered products from the same company but to me and MANY others, the design and vibe of the Kia are better than its Hyundai brother.



And dealers tell us EVEN NOW, Telluride SX's are selling for OVER MSRP and out the door within days of arrival whereas the Hyundai Palisade needs a discount to get out the door and they last weeks in inventory before a sale.



So the question is WHY? In fact, the Palisade is about a grand LESS than the Kia.



Is the answer as SIMPLE as the Kia Telluride looks more tradtional badass AMERICAN SUV and the Palisade looks more ASIAN style, like say a Lexus?



Check out the video if you need a refresher...







What say you Spies?





