Is The Tesla Model 3's SCREEN More Important Than The Car Itself?

Ever since the launch of the Tesla Model S, we've been taken by one thing about about TSLA's products. Its infotainment screen.



On the surface that may seem a bit silly. Even a bit childish. However, if you've ever spent any time around a Tesla or in one of the company's stores, you'd quickly understand why.



That's because most people who check out a Model S, Model X or now the Model 3 are quick to point out the screen's size and functionality. Although it may seem daunting to have to control so much via a touch interface, from what we're hearing it sounds like this is actually LIKED more than it is hated.



Considering we're living in the age of bring your own device (BYOD) and iPhones/iPads run our lives, this shouldn't come as much of a shock.



Honestly, we're not so confident that people are even so eager to get behind of the wheel of a Tesla for its electric vehicle benefits. Could it be that the mega screens are what's driving consumers to become so infatuated with Tesla as a brand?



