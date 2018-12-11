Is There A "Bubble" With Certain Used Vehicle Pricing? IF So, When Do YOU Anticipate A Correction?

Looking at used car pricing, we're living in some really wacky times, Spies.

Simply put, certain particular vehicles are working by the simple principles of supply and demand, while others are moving by seemingly a force that cannot be explained.

Well, that's a bit of hyperbole.

For certain make and model vehicles, there's no question that there's a certain "X" factor driving pricing. It's somewhere at the intersection of rarity, purity, how analog a car is, mileage and condition.

Take, for example, cars like the Ferrari 360 Challenge Stradale, Porsche 911 GT3 RS and the Honda S2000 that sold recently. Certain vehicles are commanding stellar values in this seller's market.

Is a 2011 BMW 1M worth upwards of $80,000? I don't think so as I'd rather have a second hand Porsche 911 Carrera 2 S at that price point; however, if someone pays it...

That said, one has to stop and look around a bit and ask the obvious question: Is the used car market experiencing a "bubble," or is this the start of something BIGGER?

IF we're in a bubble, when do YOU anticipate it will break?




TomM

I don't think it will break until there is a major recessions - and even then it will not break as much as in the past for more affordable cars.

What has happened is that the average american car buy can no longer afford an average priced new car, even with a 6 or 7 year loan. AS a result - there is a shortage of these cars available 3 years old. I do not see the middle class getting a tax cut as long as the republicans hold the senate - and the Presidency - so the relatively small tax cuts they got were eaten up by gas prices rising. And as anyone who has gone to the supermarket recently knows - food prices are going up - and somethings - like Aluminum foil - have doubled in price - due to the Tariffs.

Certainly - you will hear no complaints from me - the tax plan was great for me. But then - I could have easily survived without a tax cut.

