Is There A Car You REGRET Not Buying? If So, What Was It?

Agent00R submitted on 8/7/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:46:09 AM

0 user comments | Views : 528 | Category: Misc News | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Every now and then, I'll be happily going about my day and then it shows up.

It's a pretty rare occasion, I must admit, but every single time I see it, I stop what I am doing and I wonder "What if?"

Even though I am happy with my BMW M2, when I see an Alpine White or Jet Black BMW 1M, I am always thrown for a loop. It's kind of like an ex that makes you stop and go "Hmm..."

I go back to my time with the 1M. The driving dynamics, the sound, the interior, the way the dash used Alcantara and the seats used an orange stitch.

Ultimately, it was a slightly different experience, soup to nuts. The M2 is more refined in just about every way where as the 1M is, overall, more raw in its delivery.

With a greater emphasis on simplicity, I do have some regret I didn't hold out on my search. Then again, I do appreciate memory power seats when I valet and then again it is handy to leverage the features of BMW Connect through the navigation unit.

All that said, I've got to ask: Is there a car you REGRET not buying? If so, what is it?



Is There A Car You REGRET Not Buying? If So, What Was It?

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]