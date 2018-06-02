Is There A Market For The 40+ MPG Diesel Jaguar F-Pace SUV?

I am not sure how Jaguar got so royally screwed on the government’s fuel-economy rating of its diesel-powered F-Pace, but I am sure that you can ignore the EPA’s ridiculous lowball of 26/33 mpg for city and highway.

With little effort, I topped 40 highway mpg every time I jumped aboard the Jag, including one 70-mile run at 42 mpg. The F-Pace also smoked its EPA rating of 29 mpg in combined driving. I recorded a thrifty 34 mpg overall, and that included some mileage-sapping crawls through New York’s boroughs.

User Comments

mre30

Brits love Diesel so if Diesel is a brand attribute that can now be linked to Jag's (and Land Rover's) 'anglo' product line, seems like a good strategy to me.

Heck, its not a strategy that anyone else is pursuing so Jaguar/LR mind as well have it all to themselves.

atc98092

I drove the gas version (no diesels were available in the area at the time) and was greatly impressed. I would have gladly gotten a diesel. But the reliability of Jaguar in general just puts me off from the brand. Also, the E Pace is really more the size I would have preferred, and no diesel in the US for that one, at least not yet.

TomM

The question is whether there is sufficient market in the USA to support the Diesel version - I doubt it

On the other hand - this vehicle would not sell without a diesel version in Europe - which still favors diesels through Fuel Taxation - where they heavily tax gasoline- but cannot do the same with diesel due to BIG trucks.

