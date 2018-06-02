Is There A Market For The 40+ MPG Diesel Jaguar F-Pace SUV?

I am not sure how Jaguar got so royally screwed on the government’s fuel-economy rating of its diesel-powered F-Pace, but I am sure that you can ignore the EPA’s ridiculous lowball of 26/33 mpg for city and highway. With little effort, I topped 40 highway mpg every time I jumped aboard the Jag, including one 70-mile run at 42 mpg. The F-Pace also smoked its EPA rating of 29 mpg in combined driving. I recorded a thrifty 34 mpg overall, and that included some mileage-sapping crawls through New York’s boroughs.



