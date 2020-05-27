Is This YOUR Chance To ROLL Like Tom Brady? If You Got An Extra $300k, You Can Make That Dream Come True!

Here's your chance to roll like all time great Tom Brady.

Number 12 is selling his super modified 2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV Edition.

It was stretched by 20 inches and the roof was raised by 5 inches.





And, just to make sure everything looks proportionally correct, the rear doors were also expanded by 10 inches.

Why make it bigger? Tom says he needed the room for his custom VIP reclining seats, private jet-like folding tables and a 32-inch HD LCD screen ... plus a 12-inch screen in the back!

Tom says all of the changes were made with one thing in mind -- giving him more time to focus on football.
"With such limited time in my busy schedule the ESV gave me those extra minutes to study my play book, make phone calls and be with my family," Tom says in the listing.


