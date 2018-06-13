Is Volkswagen Taking Parts Sharing Across Brands Too Far?

Besides being the world’s largest automaker with 10. 7 million vehicles sold in 2017, the Volkswagen Group also has the largest brand portfolio in the automotive world.

More specifically, the companies that operate under the VW Group’s umbrella are Audi, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, SEAT, Škoda and Volkswagen, as well as Ducati motorcycles and MAN and Scania trucks.

For a cost-effective management of all those brands, more and more vehicles use shared technology, like the $60 billion MQB modular platform that currently underpins more than 25 models from Audi, Seat, Škoda and Volkswagen.