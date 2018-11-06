Is Volvo Being Too Aggressive In It's Quest To Be Death Proof?

Agent009 submitted on 6/11/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:45:47 AM

4 user comments | Views : 1,412 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: carbuzz.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Volvo is on a mission to create a "death-proof" car by 2020.

With that goal quickly approaching, self-driving technology is becoming increasingly important to help eliminate road fatalities. Although Volvo does have many advanced safety features, self-driving technology is far from perfect. Case in point: Uber's autonomous XC90 test car involved in a fatal crash. Although autonomous driving technology is far perfect, Bloomberg's Tom Lavell reports that Volvo believes one third of its cars will be autonomous halfway through the next decade.

Read Article


Is Volvo Being Too Aggressive In It's Quest To Be Death Proof?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

Volvo is as psychotic as Tesla it seems.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 6/11/2018 11:05:40 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

Tiberius1701A

Rule number 1: You can't cheat Physics.

Tiberius1701A (View Profile)

Posted on 6/11/2018 11:59:09 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 4   

TheSteve

Volvo's most potent weapon is the *perception* that they're the "safe car company."

TheSteve (View Profile)

Posted on 6/11/2018 12:50:23 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

MDarringer

I completely agree.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 6/11/2018 1:17:39 PM | | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]