Is Volvo Being Too Agressive In It's Quest To Be Death Proof?

Volvo is on a mission to create a "death-proof" car by 2020. With that goal quickly approaching, self-driving technology is becoming increasingly important to help eliminate road fatalities. Although Volvo does have many advanced safety features, self-driving technology is far from perfect. Case in point: Uber's autonomous XC90 test car involved in a fatal crash. Although autonomous driving technology is far perfect, Bloomberg's Tom Lavell reports that Volvo believes one third of its cars will be autonomous halfway through the next decade.



