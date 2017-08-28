Is Volvo Trying To Transform Itself Into A Better Version Of Lexus?

Volvo's announcement that it will sell only electrified vehicles after 2019 turned all eyes to the Swedish automaker. But no one threw shade quite like Lexus.

Ewan Shepherd, Lexus' U.K. boss, recently fired back at Volvo, noting that the Toyota luxury brand already has a full range of hybrids. He went on to say that Lexus is already able to meet much stricter future emissions laws, reports Motor1.

"When you look at the legislation that's being proposed for 2040, only us and Tesla could meet those requirements right now," Shepherd said. He could be referring to a U.K. proposal that would ban sales of new gasoline and diesel cars in 2040, but still allow sales of hybrids.