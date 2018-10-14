Is Your NEXT Purchase Going To Be An SUV or TRUCK? If So, What Speaks To YOU?

Spies, an all-new age is in full effect. That would be the sport-utility vehicle and truck era.



In recent years we've been on top of the systemic shift away from conventional sedans to SUVs. While Agent 001 was early to recognize the move, we're actually seeing major disruption today. If buyers aren't motivated to get behind the wheel of a Tesla Model 3, they want to know everything there is about a Tesla.



"What do you think of Tesla?"



"Have you driven a Tesla?"



"Would you buy a Tesla?"



On the other hand, if new car shoppers aren't going electric, they're scaling up. While SUVs are "in," I've been fielding more requests about vehicles like the latest RAM 1500 and Ford F-150.



Although we're well aware of our keen EV audience, we're a bit more interested in what your next ride will likely be. That's because we know the Spies are taste makers.



So, I've got to ask: Will your next purchase be an SUV or truck? If so, WHICH SUV or truck has caught your attention?





