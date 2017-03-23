Is Yours On The List? Consumer Reports Names The Ten Lowest Rated Cars In America

It’s easy to become enamored when a car is shiny and new, complete with a new-car smell. But over time that seemingly great choice can look like a bad decision.

Here at Consumer Reports we spend a lot of time helping consumers make the best choices. But the same testing and surveys we use to make those determinations also show us, and you, products to avoid.

To help you keep buyer’s remorse at bay when it comes to car shopping, we’ve assembled a list of the worst picks in 10 popular categories based on the lowest Overall Score. Our Overall Score provides a complete picture of each model, combining road-test score, predicted reliability, owner satisfaction, and safety, including government and insurance industry crash-test results.