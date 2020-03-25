It Appears Telsa Is STILL Removing Installed Options From Resold Vehicles And They Aren't Explaining Why

It has been reported that a number of used Tesla owners are allegedly discovering that features on their newly-purchased cars have been disabled.

In February, Jalopnik reported on the case of a man by the name of Alec who purchased a 2017 Tesla Model S from a used car dealership in December 2019. The dealership he bought the car from had recently acquired the car from Tesla at an auction and at the time, the electric sedan was equipped with the Enhanced Autopilot and Full Self Driving Capability options. The original owner paid $8,000 for these options.