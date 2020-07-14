It Had To Happen: Ford Bronco Badlands Vs Jeep Wrangler Rubicon

It's been a long time coming, but the iconoclastic Jeep Wrangler finally has direct competition in the 2021 Ford Bronco. Both trucks have removable roofs, removable doors, throwback styling and two-speed transfer cases, making them heated rivals from the very start. Despite its greater focus on high-speed performance (see: independent front suspension), it's obvious that the Bronco was benchmarked against the Wrangler. So let's compare the two line-by-line with the topline specs Ford released today.



