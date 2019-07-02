It PAYS To Be A UAW Worker At FCA — $6,000 Profit-sharing Checks To Be Distributed

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles workers will receive an average of about $6,000 in profit-sharing this year, according to figures released Thursday.

The company announced the profit-sharing total, which is to be distributed on March 8, along with its earnings for 2018.

For 2018, the company said it made $8.16 billion (7.3 billion euros) before interest and taxes, up 3 percent, with net profit of $4.08 billion (3.6 billion euros), up 3 percent, and revenues of $130 billion (115 billion euros), up 4 percent...



...The profit-sharing checks for FCA's 44,000 UAW-represented workers are up from last year's $5,500 checks, but non-management workers also got $2,000 bonuses tied to U.S. tax law changes in 2018...