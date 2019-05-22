It Turns Out That The Type Of Car You Have MAY Help You Get LAID — You Won't Believe THESE Results...

For years, people have asked me all sorts of questions related to this job.

Generally speaking, the questions are always all over the map. But there's two that always come up without fail.

First: Which vehicle that you've driven is your favorite?

Then: OK, you've got to pick up ladies in these things, right?

Wrong! Not only is that not my style, simply put, I've never experienced any woman who's interested in me for the car I am driving. Frankly, I don't think I'd want to get to know that person whether it was for one night or a lifetime.

It turns out though that the type of vehicle you're pictured with in an online dating profile can actually help get you laid. Who would have thought?

Those with Jeeps saw a 243 percent increase in the messages they receive.

Top tip, Spies: If you're pictured with a hatchback of any sort, you decrease the messages you receive by 15 percent. So, ditch the hatch.

User Comments

PUGPROUD

If there are any ladies on this site who care to respond to Agent 009 for posting this, the floor is yours.

Posted on 5/22/2019 5:38:51 AM

Posted on 5/22/2019 5:38:51 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

SanJoseDriver

You're being optimistic if you think ladies visit this site.

Posted on 5/22/2019 11:15:07 AM

Posted on 5/22/2019 11:15:07 AM | | Votes: -1   

MDarringer

Ladies are too much work. Bad girls are where the fun is.

Posted on 5/22/2019 7:34:52 PM

Posted on 5/22/2019 7:34:52 PM | | Votes: 0   

Foncool

Wouldn’t the type of car used in the photo be dependent on what type of woman one wants attract? If it’s the “uptown girl” you’re probably better off using an upscale car. If you’re seeking that “Velveteen Rub” a pick up is probably the way to go.

Posted on 5/22/2019 6:40:16 AM

Posted on 5/22/2019 6:40:16 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

mre30

More breaking news from our friends at Autospies.

Does anyone else now get the "Tinder" banner ad whenever they go onto Autopsies? It just started showing up. Thanks Autospies.

#DriveClicks

Posted on 5/22/2019 6:40:22 AM

Posted on 5/22/2019 6:40:22 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

Aspy11

You are not using an AD blocker on your browser?

Posted on 5/22/2019 7:48:21 AM

Posted on 5/22/2019 7:48:21 AM | | Votes: 2   

SanJoseDriver

The ad is based on your cookies, so....

Posted on 5/22/2019 11:15:47 AM

Posted on 5/22/2019 11:15:47 AM | | Votes: -1   

qwertyfla1

"PORSCHE. It's a little too small to get laid in. But you get laid the minute you get out" -Crazy People movie

Posted on 5/22/2019 7:23:11 AM

Posted on 5/22/2019 7:23:11 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

qwertyfla1

There is some truth here. Living in south Florida -Fort Liquerdale/Miami in my 20's & 30's I had plenty of nice cars -M3, M5, Z8, 996TT but the most attention by FAR I got was with my Jaguars XJR's from "take home to mom" laddies and not just gold digging squatters.

When I drove the other brands I was treated like the douche that I used to be and just blended into the background where every second car is a Merc, Ferrari or Bentley...Fun times!

Posted on 5/22/2019 7:36:49 AM

Posted on 5/22/2019 7:36:49 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

Gold-digging squatters need love too.Did you turn-em and burn-em like a good man would? LOL

Posted on 5/22/2019 8:57:16 AM

Posted on 5/22/2019 8:57:16 AM | | Votes: 0   

qwertyfla1

Like the old, wise sailor said "Any port in a storm"...

Does turn-em and burn-em require penicillin afterwards?

Posted on 5/22/2019 7:46:47 PM

Posted on 5/22/2019 7:46:47 PM | | Votes: 0   

MDarringer

Pretty much only of you're stupid enough not to suit up before you hold her boots up.

Posted on 5/22/2019 10:56:37 PM

Posted on 5/22/2019 10:56:37 PM | | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

Funny, I got laid so much when I had my smoking Mustang Grande that Magnum asked me to be their spokes model.
-----
What a stupid post!

Posted on 5/22/2019 8:16:21 AM

Posted on 5/22/2019 8:16:21 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: -1   

TomM

Again - more stupidity.

There are just SO MANY variables that could explain this situation to make it of no real use. I can just see this questionnaire to the participants now - how are you going to determine if ANY of the answers are true? (Send along witnesses))

I suppose if they limited it to IN THE CAR - that would be a hard in 2 seat sports cars.

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 5/22/2019 9:33:59 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

colecole

Water is still wet

Posted on 5/22/2019 9:42:10 AM

Posted on 5/22/2019 9:42:10 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

jeffgall

I want to see pictures of guys who post images in front of their vans.

Posted on 5/22/2019 9:55:12 AM

Posted on 5/22/2019 9:55:12 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

SanJoseDriver

Toyota? Really??

Posted on 5/22/2019 11:16:28 AM

Posted on 5/22/2019 11:16:28 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: -2   

ricks0me

The car certainly does matter. All of mine have a big stick shift. Not talking about the transmission.

Posted on 5/22/2019 1:07:52 PM

Posted on 5/22/2019 1:07:52 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

MDarringer

Hilarious.

Posted on 5/22/2019 7:11:29 PM

Posted on 5/22/2019 7:11:29 PM | | Votes: 0   

80Ho

Your picture with a death mobile Tesla is the best birth control.

80Ho (View Profile)

Posted on 5/22/2019 1:55:18 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

pcar4evr

A puppy works better

Posted on 5/22/2019 3:44:15 PM

Posted on 5/22/2019 3:44:15 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

