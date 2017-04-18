It's Coming! Audi Trademarks All-New Nameplate For A HOT Q8 — Is This Exciting To YOU?

The trademarks, filed in Europe and Canada, are filed under the tantalizing name of “SQ8” in the vehicle and conveyance classification. The European application is currently pending, but does indicate that Audi is making good on its promise to make the Q8 sporty.

The Q8 is Audi’s new halo SUV, designed to wed the lines of a coupe to a high-riding SUV body. Although the sporty SUV has been in the works since at least 2015, the concept version was first shown at the Detroit Auto Show early this year...





