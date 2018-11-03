It's Daylight Savings Time, Folks — Do YOU Know How To Change Your Vehicle's Clock?

At 2:00 am — or, what it 3:00 am — the clocks moved one hour forward. Known as making Agent 00R misera, I mean, Daylight Savings time, it's time to spring forward.



As with every time the clocks change, I knew that meant one thing: I'd have to help my father fix his clock in his BMW. For whatever reason, the guy just doesn't get it. And I've shown him multiple times.



So when I received a little meme care of Agent 001 I couldn't help but crack up.



That said, I've got to ask: Do YOU know how to change your car's clock OR do you have to seek assistance? Whether it's opening the owner's manual, Googling or leveraging YouTube, it all counts folks.





