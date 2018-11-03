It's Daylight Savings Time, Folks — Do YOU Know How To Change Your Vehicle's Clock?

Agent00R submitted on 3/11/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:09:05 AM

1 user comments | Views : 182 | Category: Misc News | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

At 2:00 am — or, what it 3:00 am — the clocks moved one hour forward.

Known as making Agent 00R misera, I mean, Daylight Savings time, it's time to spring forward. 

As with every time the clocks change, I knew that meant one thing: I'd have to help my father fix his clock in his BMW. For whatever reason, the guy just doesn't get it. And I've shown him multiple times.

So when I received a little meme care of Agent 001 I couldn't help but crack up. 

That said, I've got to ask: Do YOU know how to change your car's clock OR do you have to seek assistance? Whether it's opening the owner's manual, Googling or leveraging YouTube, it all counts folks. 



It's Daylight Savings Time, Folks — Do YOU Know How To Change Your Vehicle's Clock?

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

Have a teenager reset it?

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 3/11/2018 11:14:08 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]