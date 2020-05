Following the abrupt cancellation of this year’s Geneva Motor Show due to the coronavirus pandemic, it appears increasingly likely that the 2021 edition of the event will not happen either.

In a recently issued statement, the Foundation of the Geneva International Motor Show states that in the wake of this year’s cancellation, it asked the Canton of Geneva for financial support to cover the losses, estimated at 11 million francs ($11.3 million), and prepare for the next event.