It's OFFICIAL! 2021 Lexus IS Photos, Video And Details!

It's official
Writing yet another chapter in the book of compact luxury sports sedans, the new 2021 Lexus IS was unveiled today via a unique and engaging online virtual reveal.
Since its debut nearly 20 years ago in the U.S., the IS has thrived on creating exhilarating driving performance in the form of a true rear-wheel-drive luxury sports sedan. The IS has served as a whetstone to help sharpen Lexus driving performance across the lineup but, more directly, it has forged indelible bonds between driver and machine that reach into the hundreds of thousands. It’s no wonder the IS has earned worldwide adoration for its extraordinary driving performance.
There may be no greater fan of IS than Toyota President Akio Toyoda, who notes the vehicle’s special place in
his heart during the introduction to the Art of Lexus book, where he credits the IS as “The car that really taught
me what performance driving was, and it was the moment when my love affair with Lexus began.”
The new 2021 IS, which is expected to arrive in dealerships in late fall of this year, looks to expand upon the
legacy it has carved out in the compact luxury sports car segment over the previous two decades. Truly a global vehicle, it will be available for sale in approximately 40 countries around the world, including the US, Japan, and other countries in Asia.
