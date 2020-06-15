It's OFFICIAL! 2021 Lexus IS Photos, Video And Details!

Agent001

8 user comments | Views : 2,640 | Category: New Cars | Source: www.autospies.com

It's official

Writing yet another chapter in the book of compact luxury sports sedans, the new 2021 Lexus IS was unveiled today via a unique and engaging online virtual reveal.

Since its debut nearly 20 years ago in the U.S., the IS has thrived on creating exhilarating driving performance in the form of a true rear-wheel-drive luxury sports sedan. The IS has served as a whetstone to help sharpen Lexus driving performance across the lineup but, more directly, it has forged indelible bonds between driver and machine that reach into the hundreds of thousands. It’s no wonder the IS has earned worldwide adoration for its extraordinary driving performance.

There may be no greater fan of IS than Toyota President Akio Toyoda, who notes the vehicle’s special place in
his heart during the introduction to the Art of Lexus book, where he credits the IS as “The car that really taught
me what performance driving was, and it was the moment when my love affair with Lexus began.”

The new 2021 IS, which is expected to arrive in dealerships in late fall of this year, looks to expand upon the
legacy it has carved out in the compact luxury sports car segment over the previous two decades. Truly a global vehicle, it will be available for sale in approximately 40 countries around the world, including the US, Japan, and other countries in Asia.

User Comments

countguy

Meh. Would take the type s over this.

countguy (View Profile)

Posted on 6/15/2020 7:46:49 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

MDarringer

The IS thrived??? LOL More like beaten to death by the 3 Series and the ES for 20 years. And if you want a Japanese sport sedan you go with the Acura Accord and if you want luxury you go with the Lexus Camry.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 6/15/2020 8:56:57 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

jeffgall

Is Chris Bangle working for Lexus?

jeffgall (View Profile)

Posted on 6/15/2020 10:05:34 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Tarzan91303

The interior looks dated already and it just premiered.

Tarzan91303 (View Profile)

Posted on 6/15/2020 10:05:44 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 4   

cidflekken

It is dated becuase it's virtually the same interior for the past 7 years.

cidflekken (View Profile)

Posted on 6/16/2020 12:13:26 AM | | Votes: 4   

dlin

I see Nissan rear lights

dlin (View Profile)

Posted on 6/15/2020 11:35:41 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 4   

supermoto

It looks so old already. DOA.

supermoto (View Profile)

Posted on 6/16/2020 9:02:57 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

Carmaker1

It is 20 years ago, not nearly 20. Math not your forte? July 2000 is pretty 2 decades ago. It wasn't literally 2001 like your forgetful self thinks, because I remember those "E-Shift" ads in the summer of 2000.

As for this, I couldn't give a shit about the failure they've trotted out. No thank you.

Remember that when the LX got this treatment in November 2015, it still remained in production for 4.5 years and will do so through 2021.

LS 460 got the same treatment in September 2012 and wasn't even redesigned for FIVE and a half years. An 11.5 year old run from 2006 to 2017.

This IS is going to the grave with the nameplate or will not see replacement until the year of 2024 at earliest. Mark my words. Nada will happen with IS beyond this during 2020-23.

The investment in new sheetmetal means a 4 year run.

Carmaker1 (View Profile)

Posted on 6/16/2020 1:05:50 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

