It's OFFICIAL: FCA + PSA Agree To A $50 Billion Merger — So, Now What?

It's official as of Wednesday. About six weeks after initially making it known that both parties were exploring the combination of the two, the ink has dried.



Of course now it has to clear the appropriate regulatory approvals.



Obviously, we're talking about two massive "ships" that have to not only come together but figure out the right decisions to propel the fourth-largest automotive business forward. We're thinking this is going to be exceedingly difficult.



Take, for example, the brands. Which lives and which die? What about nameplates? Which avoid the chopping block?



Things are about to get real. And, we'll see if each company's CEO is able to stick to their word that approximately $4 billion in costs will be shed without job cuts or shuttering factories.







Both tasks are likely to prove difficult, as two of the industry’s oldest dynasties try to combine major European operations under the gaze of politicians and trade unions who have vowed to resist any move to cut jobs.



Success is vital to help both companies cope with a slowdown in autos demand and the cost of making cleaner vehicles to meet tougher emissions regulations...



...France’s PSA and Italian-American Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) announced a preliminary deal six weeks ago for an all-share merger that would create a company worth about $50 billion and unite brands such as Fiat, Jeep, Dodge, Ram and Maserati with the likes of Peugeot, Opel, and DS...



