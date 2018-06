Tesla Inc. will let go of about 9% of its workforce in what Chief Executive Elon Musk on Twitter Tuesday called a “difficult but necessary reorg.” Musk tweeted the email moments after it had leaked to a few media organizations...



...Analysts at Consumer Edge said they viewed the job cuts as “a positive in helping Tesla track toward profitability later this year.” Model 3 production “is still the primary driver of upside to expectations and shares in 2018,” they said...

Difficult, but necessary Tesla reorg underway. My email to the company has already leaked to media. Here it is unfiltered: pic.twitter.com/4LToWoxScx — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 12, 2018