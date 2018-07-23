It's Official. #NAIAS Detroit Auto Show Ends January Dates And Moves To June In 2020. Good Move?

The North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) announced that starting in 2020 the show would make a transformational move to June and will start the week of June 8th.

The ability for participating brands to deliver dynamic exhibits and experiential opportunities outside of the show’s four walls for attending journalists, industry members and consumers, will provide new avenues to showcase the products and technologies on display. Delivering greater ROI through reduced costs and dynamic opportunities will be a key aspect of the future show. Our show is undergoing its most significant transformation in the last three decades,” said Rod Alberts, Executive Director, NAIAS. “Detroit will continue to be a global stage for some of the world’s most significant and iconic vehicle reveals and host an unparalleled international audience of media and key industry influencers.”

 



bmw7er

Yes. I've only been once and I froze my gonads off.

bmw7er (View Profile)

Posted on 7/23/2018 12:51:46 AM   

