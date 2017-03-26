It's Official — Tesla Will Start Taking Orders For Its Solar Roof...SOON!

Tesla continues to be one of the most interesting automotive manufacturers to watch.

While it started out with humble beginnings and a Lotus Elise-platformed electric vehicle, it has blossomed into a company with two nameplates with a third on the way, and two other products. 

That would be the power unit as well as the much anticipated solar roofs. 

I have to admit that the solar roof concept is pretty ingenious and, frankly, awesome. If it works and contribute to a significant percentage — or all — of a household's electric bill and one could, in turn, monetize their property so the utility companies can buy the power back, it's a win-win for everyone. But, time will tell how it plays out. 

According to the head cheese at Tesla himself, orders for the all-new shingles will begin in April.

There's just one catch: No one knows how much they will cost and no one knows how long it will take for product to ship and be installed. Do we even know who will do the installs?

Perhaps this will be just another way for Tesla to raise much-needed capital? 

So, who's putting their order in?


...Musk says Tesla will start taking orders for the company’s Solar Roofs — entire roofs made of shingles with built-in solar cells — in April. We do not know, however, how long buyers will need to wait in order to have their Solar Roofs installed. We’ve asked...



MDarringer

On paper this sounds wonderful, but in practice this is barely a blip on the screen in California's solar business (to name one market).

MDarringer

qwertyfla

Cheaper than a convention shingle roof will mean after factoring all your electricity savings compounded over 30 years....

Too bad as todays shingles are shit and don't last now that they are primarily made of fiberglass rather than oil based which could last 30-50 years. My shop roof is already leaking after 8 years (Ico mid grade shingle) and it is in the shade 70% of the time. I would have loved to have a solar roof to reduce my $1200 monthly electric bill.

qwertyfla

