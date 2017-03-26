Tesla continues to be one of the most interesting automotive manufacturers to watch. While it started out with humble beginnings and a Lotus Elise-platformed electric vehicle, it has blossomed into a company with two nameplates with a third on the way, and two other products.



That would be the power unit as well as the much anticipated solar roofs.



I have to admit that the solar roof concept is pretty ingenious and, frankly, awesome. If it works and contribute to a significant percentage — or all — of a household's electric bill and one could, in turn, monetize their property so the utility companies can buy the power back, it's a win-win for everyone. But, time will tell how it plays out.



According to the head cheese at Tesla himself, orders for the all-new shingles will begin in April.



There's just one catch: No one knows how much they will cost and no one knows how long it will take for product to ship and be installed. Do we even know who will do the installs?



Perhaps this will be just another way for Tesla to raise much-needed capital?



So, who's putting their order in?





...Musk says Tesla will start taking orders for the company’s Solar Roofs — entire roofs made of shingles with built-in solar cells — in April. We do not know, however, how long buyers will need to wait in order to have their Solar Roofs installed. We’ve asked...



Read Article