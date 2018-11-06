It's Official, The US Is No Longer The Driving Force In The Automotive Market

Agent009 submitted on 6/11/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:34:28 AM

0 user comments | Views : 390 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

When the head of China's largest ride-hailing company, Didi Chuxing, took the stage in April ahead of the Beijing auto show, the event unfolded as a warning shot to the rest of the world.

CEO Cheng Wei said the company was bringing together 31 eager automotive suitors, including global heavyweights Toyota, Volkswagen and the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, to tackle one of the hottest issues: developing cheap, electrified vehicles and new mobility technologies for the world's biggest auto market.



Read Article


It's Official, The US Is No Longer The Driving Force In The Automotive Market

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]