It's Official, The US Is No Longer The Driving Force In The Automotive Market

When the head of China's largest ride-hailing company, Didi Chuxing, took the stage in April ahead of the Beijing auto show, the event unfolded as a warning shot to the rest of the world. CEO Cheng Wei said the company was bringing together 31 eager automotive suitors, including global heavyweights Toyota, Volkswagen and the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, to tackle one of the hottest issues: developing cheap, electrified vehicles and new mobility technologies for the world's biggest auto market.



Read Article