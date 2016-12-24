It's THAT Time Of The Year, Again — Here's Why YOU Should BUY A Set Of Winter Tires...

If you're like me and living in a snow belt, then there's almost no question that you should make the investment into winter tires.

And, if your vehicle typically is equipped with a set of high-performance "summer" tires then you definitely need to swap out to a set of all seasons, at a minimum.

But if you've been having a hard time making the move, either due to principle or cost, hear us out. Well, hear our friends out at CNN who just had a piece written about the subject matter.

In the New York Tri-State region we've just received one snowfall so far. But, I am going to be swapping my tires out in the next week to get ready for the white stuff. What about you, boys and girls? Do you have a set of winter tires and, if so, have you swapped them out yet?


You may have heard it said -- in fact, you may have said it yourself -- "I don't need to buy winter tires because I have all-wheel-drive."

Actually, no. If you don't need winter tires, it's because you live in Florida, not because you have all-wheel-drive. In fact, if you have all-wheel-drive, it could be argued that you need winter tires in the snow even more...

..."The first time you drive a car with winter tires and you have to stop, and you do, you'll never let a loved one drive without them again," said K.C. Colwell, senior technical editor for Car & Driver magazine...



User Comments

MDarringer

A pet peeve of mine is people who take tires for granted. I see people running around on bald tires all the time and yesterday it poured as if an ark was necessary.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 12/24/2016 6:03:02 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

It is really night and day, especially when stopping. I have had my 4Runner for 8 years and this year I got snows. I work from home so the Michelin At/2's lasted 5 years with low usage. This year I chose a Gislaved Nordfrost 200 in a 245/70R17. Narrower than stock. Love it. Good for upcoming ski season and a 2 hr drive north to the hill.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 12/24/2016 8:17:54 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

t_bone

I remember the first time parked on winter tires when I dug a small trench for a digging guide and ended up just driving straight out. But...its really about the handling and braking and reducing the traction surprise of black ice.

t_bone (View Profile)

Posted on 12/24/2016 11:21:52 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

