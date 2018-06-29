Italdesign Redesigns The Nissan GT-R Nismo Into What It Should Have Been All Along

The Nissan GT-R and renowned design house Italdesign share a 50th anniversary this year, so they’ve teamed up to celebrate in what now seems the obvious way. This is the Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign prototype, a very special and, we’re told, ‘ultra-limited’ version of the Nissan GT-R Nismo. Think far-reaching engine upgrades, bespoke bodywork, unique detailing and an adjustable rear wing. Despite the Italdesign and GT-R brands celebrating their 50th birthdays in 2018, the Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign is an unusual move on one level because it boils down to Nissan working indirectly with Italdesign’s VW Group owners. Ignoring the boring industry politics, however, we’re confronted with a vehicle that looks worthy of two of the automotive world’s most iconic names. While Italdesign engineered and built the car, the Nissan Design centres in London and America took care of the styling.





