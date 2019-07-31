JD Power Set To Return To American Hands - Will This Mean More Relevant Industry Studies?

A U.

S. private equity firm that recently acquired Autodata Solutions Group has now reached an agreement to buy J.D. Power and Associates, the data analytics and consumer intelligence firm that also has close ties to the auto industry.

Equity firm Thoma Bravo, with offices in San Francisco and Chicago, said late Tuesday that it expects the transaction to acquire J.D. Power to close by year end, subject to customary closing conditions.

Terms were not announced. But Reuters had reported in May that the seller, China-backed equity firm XIO Group, was looking to value J.D. Power at close to $1.9 billion, including debt, citing people familiar with the matter.


User Comments

OttoC

Will Tesla still refuse to share reliability data?

OttoC (View Profile)

Posted on 7/31/2019 9:53:46 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

No. It will mean more data manipulation to constantly churn who is #1 so as to sell the JD Power endorsement which is where the company makes its money. JD Power like the IIHS is 100% marketing and 0% truth.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 7/31/2019 10:27:40 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

