JD Power Study Indicates $80K+ Vehicle Sales Rising While The Entry Level Segment Shrinks

Once a bracket where most desirable vehicles lived, the sub-$20,000 price range is not the hot neighborhood it once was.

The ever-upward creep of new vehicle MSRPs increasingly places most vehicles above that marker, and shifting consumer trends haven’t helped expand its ranks.

According to data from J.D. Power, 2018 has seen a rapid exodus from the cheap seats, with retail volume from the $20k-and-under crowd sinking 20 percent since the start of the year. Big spenders, on the other hand, are gobbling up $80,000-plus vehicles at a rapid clip.
 


