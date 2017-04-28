JP Morgan And Wells Fargo Cut Back Subprime Loans Dramatically As Fears Mount

Depending whose money they’re using, Wells Fargo & Co.

and JPMorgan Chase & Co. either love subprime car loans or fear them.

Both banks have grown more reluctant to make new subprime loans using money from their own balance sheets. Wells Fargo tightened its underwriting standards and slashed the volume of all loans it made to car buyers in the first quarter by 29 percent after greater numbers of borrowers fell behind on payments. JPMorgan’s consumer and community banking head Gordon Smith earlier this year said the bank had cut its new lending for subprime auto loans “dramatically.”



Agent009

TheSteve

Anyone remember the subprime debacle? Get ready for round two.

Those who don't know history are destined to repeat it.

